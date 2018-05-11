Image: Lucasfilm

The first reviewers have just seen Solo: A Star Wars Movie, and the social media reactions are here! We’ll know even more when the review embargo breaks on May 15—and, of course, everyone can make up their own mind when the film’s out May 25—but for now, here’s the early Twitter buzz.

There are a few complaints (mostly about pacing), as you’ll see... but most of the lucky audience members seemed to have a great time.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens Friday, May 25.