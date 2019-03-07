Photo: Warner Bros.

The next film in the DC Universe, Shazam, won’t open until April 5, but Warner Bros. decided to show it to critics early. Why? To hopefully build some buzz and anticipation for the film using social media. It’s a gamble, to be sure—but judging from a large majority of the reactions, it’s a gamble that paid off.

Full reviews are under embargo until March 23, but for now, here are some early reactions to Shazam, starting with my own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shazam opens April 5.

A previous version of this story got deleted.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.