We come from the future
MoviesDC Universe

The First Reactions to Birds of Prey Praise Its High-Energy Action and Fun Characters

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:birds of prey
4.9K
14
Save
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Image: Claudette Barius (Warner Bros.)

Birds of Prey doesn’t open for another week and a half, but critics who got an early peek at the much-anticipated adventures of the fantabulous Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and company are taking to social media to share their first impressions. We’ve rounded up a batch of them up for your convenience!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from io9

There's a Reason Margot Robbie Prioritized Birds of Prey Over Gotham City Sirens

This Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Explores the Raw, Jovial Energy of Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie Talks Her Struggle to Get Birds of Prey Made

Black Canary's Birds of Prey Powers Were Influenced by the Injustice Games