Image: Marvel Studios

Last night, the press got to see Avengers: Infinity War, the culmination of a decades worth of Marvel movies that unites all your favorite heroes (and also Hawkeye) in one big mishmash of epic proportions. Although reviews aren’t available yet, critics have taken to social media to laud the movie—especially all the surprises it holds.



Stay tuned to io9 later today for our full review of Infinity War, but for now, to whet your appetite, here’s a flavor of some of the reactions out of last night’s premiere, starting with our very own Germain Lussier and Jill Pantozzi:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But perhaps one Twitter user put it best—famously noted movie critic Brie Larson, who also moonlights as the star of Captain Marvel:

Advertisement

Turns out this movie might be pretty good, who could have guessed? Not long to go now for the rest of us to see it—Avengers: Infinity War finally hits theaters April 27.