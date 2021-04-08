The First Powerpuff Set Pictures Tease Some Classic Costumes

Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice might not look so different in live-action. Image : Cartoon Network

Borderlands’ cast continues to expand like some kind of talent black hole. The Tomorrow War is taking Chris Pratt to Amazon. Wynonna Earp’s finale teases good news for Wayhaughts. Plus, what’s next on For All Mankind, Black Lightning, and Nancy Drew. Spoilers, away!



Borderlands

Professional bodybuilder Olivier Richters has been cast as the bandit leader, Krom, in Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie.

The Demon of Brownsville Road

Deadline reports Minnie Schedeen is attached to write a film adaptation of Bob Cranmer and Erica Manfred’s The Demon of Brownsville Road for New Line. The book details the allegedly true first-hand account of a family who move into a haunted house in Pittsburgh.

The Tomorrow War

Deadline also reports Chris MacKay’s The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, is scheduled for release on Amazon July 2, 2021.

Cruella

Disney has released a new poster of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

The Reckoning

Shudder has released a new trailer for its May 13 release of Neil Marshall’s The Reckoning.

Death Rink

A maniac wearing an alien mask — presumed to be the spirit of a teenager killed on the premises years earlier — stalks the employees of a roller skating rink in the trailer for Death Rink, coming to VOD May 11.

Powerpuff

TMZ has our first look at the live-action Powerpuff Girls from the CW’s new series. Click through for a video of Chloe Bennett’s Blossom taking flight.

There’s also a look at the new logo:

Black Lightning

The FBI pays Black Lighting a visit in the synopsis for “The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three” airing April 19.

For All Mankind

Spoiler TV has pictures from episode eight of season two, “And Here’s to You”. Head on over to see more.

The Nevers

Spoiler TV also has a look at episode three of The Nevers, “Ignition”. Click through for more.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew runs afoul of a contract killer in the trailer for “The Trail of the Missing Witness. ”

Wynonna Earp



Finally, a sneak peek at the series finale of Wynonna Earp promises a happy ending for Wayhaught fans.

Banner art by Jim Cook