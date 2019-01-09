Image: Paramount

John Krasinski just can’t stop wondering if he’s going to direct the Quiet Place sequel. Looks like that Men in Black/21 Jump Street crossover is officially dead. Plus, voice cast details for DC’s Superman: Red Son animated adaptation, behind the scenes on Captain Marvel, and what’s to come on Arrow.



A Quiet Place 2

In a recent interview with The Playlist, John Krasinski continued to tease that he may end up directing the sequel to A Quiet Place after all.

Well, I’m currently writing the script, and it was one of those things where I didn’t think I would write or participate in the sequel, to be honest. I was so proud of the first one, and obviously, we didn’t make it a with the intention that there would be a sequel. That said, I’m a realist, and I try to see things from everybody’s point of view, and I certainly understand why a studio would want to make a second one after the movie’s success. So, here I am now writing it and we’ll see if I ended up directing it.

Captain Marvel

Marvel has released a new featurette that’s mainly just an opportunity to highlight Brie Larson’s training clips from her Instagram.



Us

Jordan Peele’s next horror film has been pushed back one week, and will now hit theaters on March 22. [The Wrap]

Men in Black/21 Jump Street

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Men in Black producer Walter Parkes confirmed the proposed crossover film with the 21 Jump Street franchise is officially canceled.

We gave it a shot. It turned out to be an impossible match-up.

Superman: Red Son

Revenge of the Fans reports an animated film adaptation of Superman: Red Son is currently in development, starring the voices of Diedrich Bader, Amy Acker, Paul Williams, Tara Strong, Phil Lamarr, Jason Isaacs, Anna Vocino, Jim Ward, Jim Meskimen, Greg Chun, Jim Meskimen, Phil Morris, Sasha Roiz, Roger Craig Smith, Vanessa Marshall, Travis Willingham, William Salyers and Winter Zoli in currently undisclosed roles.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Merlin brings a few trees to life in the latest clip from The Kid Who Would Be King.

Glass

David Dunn’s son, Joseph, returns in the latest teaser for Glass.

Star Trek: Picard



Speaking with THR, Alex Kurtzman confirmed that the series will actually be set after the events of the 2009 Star Trek film (in the Prime Timeline, of course, rather than the Kelvin alt-reality), which revealed that the Romulan Empire had been torn apart by the destruction of Romulus, consumed by a star going supernova.

According to Kurtzman, the event will have a huge impact on Picard’s life and state of mind:

Picard’s life was radically altered by the dissolution of the Romulan Empire.

A prequel comic to the 2009 movie confirmed Picard was currently ambassador to Vulcan at the time and had long been a part of attempts to unify the Vulcan and Romulan peoples alongside Spock

Supernatural

KSiteTV has an extremely vague synopsis for the January 24 episode of Supernatural, “Damaged Goods.”

Dean (Jensen Ackles) spends some bonding time with Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Donna (guest star Briana Buckmaster). Nick (Mark Pellegrino) finally finds the answer he has been searching for. Sam (Jared Padalecki) is left to make an unimaginable choice. The episode was directed by Phil Sgriccia and written by Davy Perez (#1411). Original airdate 1/24/2019.

Roswell, New Mexico

Meanwhile, it’s the tenth anniversary of Rosa’s death in the synopsis for the second episode of the Roswell reboot, “So Much For The Afterglow.”

The anniversary of Rosa’s death reignites tensions as the town takes aim at Liz (Jeanine Mason) and her father, Auturo (guest star Carlos Compean), for what happened on that fateful day 10 years ago. Meanwhile, Max (Nathan Parsons) confronts Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles), who are concerned that his feelings for Liz will expose their secret. Elsewhere, Master Sergeant Manes’ (Trevor St. John) attempt to convince Kyle (Michael Trevino) of the alien conspiracy in Roswell takes an unexpected turn. Finally, Liz and Kyle make a shocking revelation about Rosa’s death. Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Karan Oberoi also star. Tim Andrew directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Carina Adly MacKenzie (#102.) Original airdate 1/22/2019.

Arrow

Finally, Oliver and Wild Dog meet the new Green Arrow in the trailer for January 21st’s return episode, “Shattered Lives.”

