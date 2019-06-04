Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is full of Star Wars mysteries, and one of the biggest is sitting on a stage for everyone to see. It’s the First Order’s TIE Echelon, a brand new Star Wars ship making its debut at the theme park. And that’s where I had a few minutes to talk to Brent Nikolin, a principal project manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, about the park—under the watchful eye of some First Order Stormtroopers, of course.



Nikolin and I spoke about what it was like for him to work on Galaxy’s Edge, the park’s Easter eggs, and his number one tip for fans who attend. However, when I tried to ask about something a little too secret, well, watch the video above to see what happened.

Though the Stormtroopers “didn’t want us to talk about it” (in what you might have already guessed was a pre-arranged joke I came up with because the producers told me the Stormtroopers would do what I wanted and Nikolin told me he couldn’t say anything about that question anyway), Galaxy’s Edge is a park that was designed to be adaptable. What that means specifically is also one of those big Star Wars mysteries. However, a hint may be that the park’s one current ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, can be completely changed. It’s a park somehow built to last through not just this Star Wars trilogy, but more to come.

Advertisement

Nikolin also wouldn’t tell us anything specific about this intriguing statue of a Jedi Priestess, which we snapped a shot of outside Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. Any guesses as to her backstory?

Photo: Germain Lussier (io9)

Mysteries like that, both obvious and not so obvious, are all over Galaxy’s Edge. It’s now open at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, though if you don’t have a reservation, you can’t go until June 24. It opens August 29 at Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Admission is included with the price of a theme park ticket, which currently fluctuates between $104-$149 for a one-day pass, depending on what date you go.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.