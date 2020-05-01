We come from the future
The First Order Rises in Our Exclusive Look at This Week's Star Wars Animated Short

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveStar Warsstar wars: galaxy of adventuresDisneyLucasfilmStormtroopersTitmouseanimation
Kylo Ren leads his men through the fires of war.
Image: Lucasfilm

As if Kylo Ren running around just smashing the bejesus out of the Resistance last week wasn’t enough villainous action for you, io9 has an early look at the latest Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures short. And sadly, the Resistance is not quite done taking a beating.

io9 can exclusively reveal your first look at “The First Order vs. The Resistance,” which, really, should be titled “Here are a lot of different kinds of Stormtrooper committing a large quantity of space murder,” but this is technically an animated series for children, so, we’ll let that slide.

They’re very pretty as they go about it, though.

Titmouse’s latest short is a really, really good reminder of how much fun it would be to see them take a crack at something in the galaxy far, far away that’s a little more extended than the weekly slices of Star Wars that Galaxy of Adventures would allow. From General Hux’s spittling-speech to the fires of the Flametrooper’s horrifying march, even this tiny glimmer of space action packs a hell of a punch in this animated style.

Maybe next time on Galaxy of Adventures the heroes can get a win again though? Otherwise, this would start to look a bit mean. Very pretty, but mean.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

