In Star Wars, the First Order is as powerful as it is because the leadership is exceedingly smart. Ideas like Snoke Force-linking Kylo and Rey, or Phasma buying off DJ, are two examples from the movies of them doing intelligently evil things. The latest episode of Star Wars Resistance takes things even further, though, finally paying off a season-long con in exciting fashion.

All season the First Order has been trying to convince Captain Doza that he needs their protection on Colossus. Why? We don’t exactly know. But they are pressuring him to decide the Aces and some droids aren’t enough security on their own. Eventually, we even learned that the First Order was double-crossing Doza by employing pirates to specifically terrorize the Colossus just so the threat looked worse. In the latest episode—rightfully called “The Doza Dilemma”—that all came to a head.

The plan, initiated by Commander Pyre and Captain Phasma of the First Order, is to sneak pirates onto the Colossus and take the thing most precious to Doza, his daughter Torra. They achieve this with the help of their spy, and Kaz’s crush, Synara. She learns Torra’s code to the Ace’s Tower and sneaks her pirate allies on, though she instantly regrets it.

Once in the tower, everything goes according to the pirates’ plan...save for the fact that Kaz got wind of the kidnapping before everyone else and jumps in the Fireball to try and rescue his friend. However, just when the pirates think they are about to be paid by the First Order for the successful kidnapping, the First Order pulls a double cross, killing most of the pirates and rescuing Torra for her father. The move makes it look like they are, in fact, the good guys—when in reality they’re the ones who started the whole thing in the first place. That, my friends, is what we call a triple cross, and a brilliant one at that.

In the end, we don’t yet know if the First Order’s plan worked, but Doza is certainly more susceptible to their suggestions afterward. Only Kaz, having seen the whole thing go down, has real suspicions. Suspicions that are compounded when he finally realized Synara is hiding a secret.

With its smart storytelling, good character dynamics, and engaging action, “The Doza Dilemma” was yet another example of Star Wars Resistance at its best. It gave the cunning of the First Order a larger context but also helped forward this season’s story, which is finally getting to the mystery of why the First Order is so interested in the Colossus.

