Image: Lucasfilm

The moment Star Wars Resistance finally crossed over with The Force Awakens changed everything for both stories. In the movie, when Starkiller Base destroyed the planets of the New Republic, the Resistance realized it was all on its own. At the same time, on Star Wars Resistance, Kazuda Xiono just watched the same thing occur.

Advertisement

“No Escape Part 1” saw Kaz and his friends executing a plan to save the Colossus from the First Order who, by now, have taken full control by arresting Captain Doza. The biggest moment, however, came at the episode’s end as Kaz and Torra watched General Hux deliver his frightening Force Awakens speech from Starkiller Base, destroy the Hosnian system and with it, the New Republic. You may have forgotten this (because it hasn’t been brought up in many episodes) but Hosnian Prime is Kaz’s home planet so when that exploded, Kaz lost his entire family.

Obviously, that’s horribly sad but, in Star Wars, it’s not uncommon. Anakin never had a father and his mother was basically tortured to death. Luke’s family was murdered by Stormtroopers. Leia saw Alderaan destroyed in front of her eyes. Han left his home planet and never looked back. Ezra Bridger grew up an orphan, barely knowing his parents. Ben Solo killed his father and on and on. There aren’t many stable family units among the stars of Star Wars. Now, add Kaz to that list.

How exactly losing his family will change Kaz is something likely to be stretched across not just the season one finale next week, but season two and beyond, if Resistance gets there. Especially since Kaz’s plan after liberating the Colossus was to bring everyone back to Hosnian Prime with him. Where does everyone go now?

Advertisement

Image: Lucasfilm

As for the rest of the episode, it was noteworthy for a few reasons. One was the introduction of those sweet-ass underwater Stormtroopers that I now want to watch an entire movie about. There was an awesome ball droid fight. Plus, there was the slow corruption of Tam by Agent Tierney and the First Order. It’s looking less and less likely that Tam is going to help Yeager and Kaz and more likely that she may be a foil for them moving ahead.

One thing is certain though. There’s just one more episode left this season. It’s time to free the Colossus.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.