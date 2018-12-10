Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars Resistance had its last episode of 2018 last night, with more episodes coming in 2019. Thankfully, the show went on hiatus with a bang, offering up arguably its biggest episode yet, complete with a star-studded cast and some ominous information.

The episode, called “Station Theta-Black,” saw Poe and Kaz head to the abandoned First Order base of the title. All seemed quiet, until Captain Phasma and her crew arrived to blow the place up. Cue a big action scene between Poe, Kaz, Phasma and the First Order.



Before escaping, Kaz and Poe find out that Station Theta-Black exists for the mining and processing of Dedlanite, a substance that’s used to make blasters. The First Order does not want anyone to know this information, hence them trying to blow the base up. They especially don’t want people to know how much Dedlanite is being mined and processed because it’s more than any rational group could possibly need. Unfortunately for Captain Phasma, though, Poe and Kaz get the information and bring it directly to the leader of the Resistance, one General Leia Organa, who finds it very, very useful.

My first thought with this revelation was that the overabundance of Dedlanite was being used to aid or create the weapon on Starkiller Base. But, as we’ve seen in Rogue One and other places, weapons of that size are way more complex than a blaster. So while it’s possible, I don’t think that’s what it’s for. No, it feels like this is just Resistance’s way of teasing that the First Order is much, much bigger and more threatening than anyone in the galaxy realizes yet. Anyone outside of the Resistance, of course. Who could possibly use more weapons than anyone could imagine? Maybe these people...

Photo: Disney

Yeah. The First Order is massive.

So, while Star Wars Resistance is going away for a few weeks it left us with a reminder that the First Order is very, very close to something big. You know, like maybe using Starkiller Base to destroy the Hosnian system to get rid of the New Republic.

The Force Awakens is coming folks. And Kaz and the crew are going to be right along for the ride...somehow.

Assorted Musings:

Seriously: How awesome is it to hear not just Oscar Isaac but Gwendoline Christie in Star Wars on a TV show? It’s kind of surreal, but it’s amazing.

We got to see Captain Phasma fall from a pretty high spot and land rather gracefully in this episode, so add that to your “Phasma is Alive In Episode IX” arguments.

The voice of General Leia Organa in the episode was provided by Carolyn Hennesy, not Rachel Butera, who had previously been cast. A few months back, Butera posted a video of herself on Twitter imitating the voice of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on the day of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It seems Lucasfilm has quietly recast the role. Hennesy previously provided Leia’s voice in a Lego Star Wars series.



