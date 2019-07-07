Image: Walt Disney Studios

The first trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan is here, and it’s gorgeous.

In a sweeping ninety seconds, the trailer showcases big, beautiful settings and an attention to detail that makes the remake look more like a period film than a Disney adaptation. Mulan, played by Yifeu Lu, goes from quiet daughter to epic warrior. The trailer teases really sweeping fights, too, real Wuxia-type stuff, and you can absolutely see that stylistic influence on the shooting here.

So far as music goes, there’s no singing, but hints of the animated film’s music are heard in the soundtrack. Which, if that’s the approach the movie takes, is fairly understated for what looks to be a pretty self-serious film.

Check out the first trailer, and get ready: Mulan comes to theaters March 27, 2020.

