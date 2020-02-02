The First Looks at Marvel's The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVison and Loki Are Here

WandaVision! Photo : Disney

Marvel Studios surprised fans Super Bowl Sunday giving audiences their first look at its first three Disney+ shows, The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.



The Falcon and Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the Falcon and the Winter Soldier (obviously) as well as Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, all of whom will be reprising their roles from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Wyatt Russell also stars.

That show has the most footage in the spot it’s been shooting the longest and will be released first. Then there’s WandaVision, which stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, and f inally there’s Loki. T here’s only a shot of that, but when you have Tom Hiddleston, what more do you need?

Here’s the awesome spot.

Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision will be out this year. Loki will be out next year.

