The First Locke & Key Trailer (and First Scene!) Opens the Door to a Haunting Past [Updated]

I’m sure this is fine. Image : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

The adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comic Locke & Key has had a long road to get to the small screen (with a pit stop at the movies!), but at long last, the first trailer for the Netflix series is here.



Hill and Rodríguez’s IDW Publishing series—which ran from 2008-2013, with some one-shots set in the past published later on—centered on the Locke family after their father was murdered. The mother and children move into his ancestral house, known around town as “Keyhouse,” to get a fresh start but soon find out the home name is literal. Mysterious keys found throughout the building and grounds hold special powers that evil forces are keen to get their hands on. Lots of magic and mystery abound! Makes for a pretty cool TV show concept if you ask me...

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (little Georgie from It) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, and Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge. Previously unannounced, but making an appearance in this trailer as their father’s brother Duncan, is Killjoys’ Aaron Ashmore. He’s reportedly been interested in the project for quite a while so it’s cool to see him attached.

Advertisement

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are producers on this one (along with Hill). Locke & Key will debut on February 7 on Netflix.

Update: Looks like Netflix snuck a little url in there at the end, RendellLockeIsDead.com, that links to this youtube video of the first clip from the series.





For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.