Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix zombie film sets its cast. Guillermo del Toro debunks a wild Disney rumor. Quentin Tarantino ponders if his R-Rated Star Trek film should really be his final project. Plus, a new look at the Batman: Hush animated adaptation, and the return of Rocko’s Modern Life. To me, my spoilers!



Army of the Dead

THR reports Garrett Dillahunt, Hiroyuki Sanada, Omari Hardwick, Raúl Castillo, Chris D’Elia, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Win, and Rich Cetrone have joined the cast of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead as filming begins in Mexico.

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

No, Guillermo del Toro is not directing a live-action remake of Disney’s Atlantis. The director lambasted the “exclusive” report from the notoriously unreliable We Got This Covered which also scurrilously suggested Tom Holland is Disney’s top choice to play Milo Thatch.

Critters Attack!

Despite being credited as “Aunt Dee,” Dee Wallace has confirmed to Birth.Movies.Death her character in Critters Attack! is indeed Helen Brown, the same one she played in the 1986 original.

She’s supposed to be the same character, even though they call her ‘Aunt Dee’ now—how original! All my family’s gone; they’ve killed all my family, and I’ve become this bad-ass bounty hunter. When I asked Bobby Miller, the director, that’s what he told me: ‘This is the backstory…’ I said, ‘Well, I’m glad I asked, because none of that happened in the original film.’ It’s just an assumption. I also think they had some kind of legal problems using the same name or the same character—I’m not sure. But anyway, I’m Aunt Dee now, and I’m one tough broad, baby!

The Invisible Man

Production has officially begun on Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man starring The Haunting of Hill House’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

Meanwhile, Quentin Tarantino revealed to Cinema Blend he has reservations about making Star Trek his tenth and final movie before retirement.

I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it. Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek … but naturally I would end on an original.’ But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it. It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left handed about it. I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but that might happen.

Sesame Street

Anne Hathaway’s Sesame Street movie has been pushed back five months and will now open June 4, 2021.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Den of Geek has a pair of new images from Terminator: Dark Fate, tied around the motif, “badasses with large guns.”

Jacob’s Ladder

Bloody-Disgusting also has a not very good poster for the new Jacob’s Ladder remake.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The latest TV spot for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark gives us our first look at the film’s villain, Sarah Bellows.

A new featurette also discusses adapting Stephen Gammell’s classic illustrations for the screen.



Don’t Let Go

David Oyelowo’s receives a phone call from beyond the grave in the first trailer for Jacob Estes’ Don’t Let Go.

The Black String

Elsewhere, Frankie Muniz contracts a demonic social disease in the trailer for The Black String.

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Picking up directly where the original series left off, Rocko, Heffer, and Filburt return to Earth after spending the last twenty years in space in a new clip from Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, a feature-length animated special hitting Netflix August 9.

Batman: Hush

Batman challenges an unusually psychotic Bane in a new clip from Batman: Hush.





Untitled Game of Thrones Prequel Series

New set photos from the Grotta del Turco in Italy appear to reveal a new House Sigil—perhaps the one for House Casterly, given we know they’re in the series—and Naomi Watts in a golden gown.

Creepshow

Entertainment Weekly has a photo of Tricia Helfer as she appears in “Lydia Lane’s Better Half,” an episode of the Creepshow television series, from director Roxanne Benjamin and writer Greg Nicotero described as “a take on an old Mario Bava movie.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Netflix dropped six new photos from The Dark Crystal series.

Legends of Tomorrow



The season five premiere of Legends of Tomorrow is titled “Meet the Legends,” according to Keto Shimizu on Twitter.

Legion

Spoiler TV has a curt synopsis for the series finale of Legion.

The end of the end. Written by Noah Hawley and Olivia Dufault; Directed by Noah Hawley and John Cameron

The 100

Finally, Clarke and Bellamy get kidnapped in the trailer for “Ashes to Ashes,” next week’s especially violent episode of The 100.

