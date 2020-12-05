We come from the future
The First Impressions of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In, and It Sounds Like a Fitting Sequel and '80s Tribute

Julie Muncy
Filed to:Wonder Woman 1984
Wonder Woman 1984Gal GadotPedro PascalChris PineKristen WiigPatty JenkinsWarner BrosDC EntertainmentDC
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.
Image: Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon, and critics recently got their first preview screening. Which means we’ve got reactions. The film, a sequel to Wonder Woman, is Patty Jenkins’s love letter to the 1980s, starring Pedro Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah alongside returning players Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

First, let’s see what our very own Germain Lussier had to say (with a review coming later, when the time is right, naturally).

Now, let’s see what everyone else says. Like Germain, they largely dig it!

Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max, the new place for blockbuster films, apparently, on Christmas, December 25th.

Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

ip247365
The Left Hand of the Son of Coul

Give Patty the keys to Superman and the league you cowards! Make her the feige.