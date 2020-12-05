Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Image : Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon, and critics recently got their first preview screening. Which means we’ve got reactions. The film, a sequel to Wonder Woman, is Patty Jenkins’s love letter to the 1980s, starring Pedro Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah alongside returning players Gal Gadot and Chris Pine.

Advertisement

First, let’s see what our very own Germain Lussier had to say (with a review coming later, when the time is right, naturally).

Advertisement

Now, let’s see what everyone else says. Like Germain, they largely dig it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement





Wonder Woman 1984 is hitting HBO Max, the new place for blockbuster films, apparently, on Christmas, December 25th.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.