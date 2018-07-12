Photo: Warner Bros. via EW

Gareth Edwards’ 2014 Godzilla film all leads up one big moment: Godzilla cocks his head back and spews his fiery atomic breath into the throat of his enemy. That was the big finish—and now, it’s the first thing we’re seeing from the sequel.



Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the 2019 sequel directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus). It takes place five years after the last time Godzilla was seen in the world, but the world hasn’t stopped talking about him. He’ll soon be back though, accompanied by King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan.

The EW article also gives us a bit more of the plot of the film, which stars Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as a second photo of Farmiga and Brown. Plus, Dougherty teases that his film does have some links to 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong. “It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” he said. Expect to learn and see more next week when Godzilla takes the stage, figuratively, at Comic-Con.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31, 2019.