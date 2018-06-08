Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Universal

To call the first trailer for Universal and Blumhouse’s Halloween reboot “scary” is an understatement. It isn’t just horrific or unsettling—it’s something much more that’ll leave you feeling cold, terrified, and hyped as hell to see the movie.

Even though the new Halloween movie is purposefully ignoring all of the previous films except for the original, the first trailer infused with an overwhelming sense of dread that speaks to the 40 years that Michael Meyers has been haunting all of us. Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) been lying in wait for the day that Michael would return to kill her and this time around, she’s prepared to fight to the death to end this once and for all.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19, 2018.