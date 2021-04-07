Image : Hasbro

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards. Prev Next View All

We’ve seen shockingly little from Hasbro’s upcoming G.I. Joe movie reboot starring the titular, fan-favorite ninja, despite the fact it was due to premiere back in March of 2020. It’s been delayed multiple times since then, but it’s suspicious that we never got a trailer even before the pandemic hit. Still, this look at the movie’s tie-in toys should give G.I. Joe fans some optimism.



Advertisement

These action figures were revealed by Yahoo earlier today, beginning with the six-inch Snake Eyes seen above. Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding will play the silent hero, whose outfit looks like a solid interpretation of the character first seen in the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero cartoon back in 1983. But he’s not the only one!

Image : Hasbro

We knew Snake Eyes’ archenemy and rival ninja Storm Shadow would be appearing in the movie (he’s the one in white), played by Warriors’ Andrew Koji, since he’s an essential part of the character’s origin story. But this includes what is presumably how Úrsula Corberó’s Baroness will appear in the film, which looks like a great modern interpretation of her classic outfit (that’s Ninja Tech Snake Eyes and original recipe Snake Eyes on the far left and right, respectively).



Image : Hasbro

And here’s classic G.I. Joe hero Scarlett, flanked by a ninja/mercenary Night Creeper on the left, and the accurately named Red Ninja on the right. Again, if these figures are movie-accurate—you never really know with tie-in toys—Samara Weaving’s outfit is honestly shockingly close to her classic cartoon look, and she looks fantastic. The new Night Creeper isn’t as flashy as he used to be, but whatever. Also, the weapons these guys are sporting are charmingly preposterous—both Scarlett and the Night Creeper have not one but two bayonets on their crossbows, for goodness’ sake. Here’s a less interesting Snake Eyes and motorcycle set:



Image : Hasbro

Advertisement

Yahoo doesn’t confirm these figures as 3 3/4-inch, but their relatively low-quality sculpts and price point ($9.99) have me convinced they are. Plus, the Ninja Tech Snake Eyes figure apparently has an action feature, traditionally reserved for kid-friendly toys, which are themselves usually cheaper than the higher-quality, six-inch figures targeted to collectors.

Advertisement

There’s only one minor cause for concern that G.I. Joe fans might have:

Image : Hasbro

Advertisement

This role-play helmet has the symbol of the Arashikagi clan, a.k.a. Snake Eyes’ Ninja School, glowing on its forehead, which would be a super-goofy if it’s included in the movie... but I sincerely doubt that it is. More likely Hasbro had to figure out some kind of special electronic feature to entice kids to buy what is otherwise a basic black helmet.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is set to premiere on October 22, 2021. Let’s hope we get a trailer before that.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

