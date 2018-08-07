Image: 20th Century Fox

And, suffice to say, a thorough blanketing of f-bombs—because really, would it be a Deadpool gag reel without a bit of cursing?



Entertainment Weekly has the first look at Deadpool 2's gag reel, included on the home release of the colorfully named “Super Duper $@%!#& Cut” first shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month. It’s not the full reel, but it’s a nice taste of the goofiness to expect.

And, like we said up top, full of cursing, so here’s your NSFW warning before going in:

Who knew forgotten lines could be so fun? And so expletive-ridden?

The full Deadpool 2 gag reel, as well as a host of other features and both the theatrical and extended cuts, will be available on the home release of Deadpool 2, which is out digitally today and on Blu-ray and DVD August 21. Here’s a fancy new spot for the release that is, of course, incredibly silly, to get you in the mood: