Check out the new gameplay footage from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a game that is still, somehow, not about Ahsoka Tano.

It’s about Cal Kestis, a young survivor of Order 66 working to fight the Empire and, in the words of Respawn Entertainment, “rebuild the Jedi Order.” The thirteen minutes of footage takes place on Kashyyyk, and features Cal working to save wookiees and shut down an Imperial refinery that turns wroshyr sap into some sort of unstable chemical compound likely used to make some sinister weapon.

You can go over to Kotaku for gameplay analysis, so let’s talk about what we know best: the lore! The most intriguing thing in this footage, to me, is the indication that Cal is working with Saw Gerrera’s rebel faction, with Saw himself appearing alongside you in the field. This both positions the game within the canon of Rebels and Rogue One, and puts Cal in a complex position in the history of the Rebellion. Saw, after all, is depicted regularly as a radical, too violent and ruthless for the mainstream Rebel Alliance that emerges later. Will Saw have to wrestle with that?



The footage also features a Purge Trooper, a force-pike-wielding armored Stormtrooper who serves alongside the Inquisitors in hunting down Jedi (though, sadly, no Inquisitors proper were featured). We also got a look at BT-1, Cal’s adorable little droid companion, and a K-unit droid, same as K-2SO from Rogue One, attacking Cal at the very end of the footage.



But I’m most intrigued about what Respawn said about Cal’s ultimate goal—to rebuild the Jedi Order. Presumably, he fails, right? Then again, Lucasfilm has surprised us by finding ways to wriggle presumably doomed stories into a part of canon that lets them have moderately happy endings.



We’ll see what becomes of Cal and his ambitions when Fallen Order comes out on November 15th.

