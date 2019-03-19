Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Toy Story 4

The toys are back in town—and the world beyond bedrooms has only gotten weirder and more wonderful since their last adventure.



While we’ve already had multiple teasers giving us new characters, crises of existence, and even the return of Bo Peep, Disney and Pixar have finally revealed the first proper trailer for the fourth Toy Story, giving us a better idea of just what we can expect Woody, Buzz, and the gang to actually be getting up to as they venture out of Bonnie’s room and into the great wild beyond.

It’s all in purpose of actually solving that existential crisis, actually—Forky, the brand new spork-based toy who’s very convinced he’s not a toy, is actually a creation made by Bonnie at school, and while he rebels against his toy nature, Woody and the gang find themselves on a chase to ensure that Bonnie doesn’t lose the favorite new toy she made with her own tiny hands. Here’s a new poster to go with the trailer, too:

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.

