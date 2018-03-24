GIF GIF: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon)

When Nick revealed the new designs for its upcoming Ninja Turtles cartoon reboot, there was a bit of a shock at just how stylized this latest take on the heroes in a half-shell looked. But it turns out those zany, over-the-top-cartoony designs actually look pretty solid in motion.



... Mostly, that is. The action scenes in this new trailer for Rise look pretty slick and frenetic, full of bold lines and vivid colors. The dialogue scenes meanwhile seem a little more basic and stilted in comparison, and it makes for a jarring split in a trailer between smooth style and a little clunkiness.

Still, as someone who didn’t dislike, but didn’t exactly love, these designs when they were first revealed, seeing them in action—combined with the colorful haze of the background art—makes them work a little better.