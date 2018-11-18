Image: Universal Pictures

Thanks to the Library of Congress, the earliest known film adaptation of Frankenstein, one of the foundational texts of science fiction, is now restored and available online.

This news comes from the Library of Congress Blog, where Mike Mashon, head of the Moving Image Section of the Motion Picture, Broadcasting, and Recorded Sound Division of the Library of Congress walks readers through the process of acquiring and restoring one of the only surviving prints of the 1910 silent film, the first known film adaptation of the story, and one of the most well-known lost films of all time.



Advertisement

Well, it’s lost no more: after acquiring the reel in 2014, the Library has restored it in digital format, and it’s available to watch on their website. I’ve embedded it below, too. Enjoy this re-animated film about re-animation.

