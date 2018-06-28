Image: Netflix

Matt Groening’s upcoming Netflix series Disenchantment tells the story of, well, a disenchanted princess who realizes that her life’s true calling has less to do with ruling a kingdom and more with binge-drinking and swashbuckling with elves and demons.

In the first animated teaser for the 10-episode series, we’re introduced to Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson) as she’s returning to her father’s kingdom under less than ideal circumstances. Bean, her elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon), and their demon buddy Luci (Eric Andre) are called to the king’s court, likely for causing a ruckus, and it isn’t until Bean’s cloak is removed that the king realizes he’s interrogating his own daughter.

The royals’ contentious relationship is undoubtedly going to be one of the main factors driving Disenchantment’s plot forward when the series drops on August 17--but until then we can only guess at just what all other kind of shenanigans the drunken trio will get into.