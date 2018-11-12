Image: Warner Bros.

Wildly unbelievable though it may be, the Detective Pikachu movie is definitely a real thing that is coming to theaters. “What proof do you have?”, you might ask. Well. Here’s the first trailer.

What stands out most about this glimpse at the first live-action Pokémon movie is how...realistically the actual Pocket Monsters are rendered. It’s not that they’re really, you know, life-like—but they (at least Pikachu) are firmly rooted in the uncanniest of valleys that will both creep you are and maybe, just maybe, get you hyped for the film, which sounds surprisingly...interesting?

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu revolves around the relationship between Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) and a foul-mouthed Pikachu detective (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) as they search through Ryme City to learn what happened to Tim’s missing father. Of course, Detective Pikachu is somewhat unique because of his ability to speak a language humans can communicate and when he and Tim first meet, the mouse’s speech is cause for understandable alarm.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10, 2019.