Morning Spoilers If there's news about upcoming movies and television you're not supposed to know, you'll find it in here.

The Goon movie lives. The Tick is searching for a new home. AMC is exploring a new sci-fi anthology series about true love. Akiva Goldsman sets his sights on another comic book universe. Plus, new details on Disenchantment’s return, a creepy new look at Child’s Play’s updated Chucky, and a Katy Keene teaser. Spoilers get!



The Goon

Seven years after a stagnant Kickstarter campaign, Blur Studios will reportedly team with 20th Century Fox for an animated film adaptation of Eric Powell’s comic book series, The Goon. [Coming Soon]

Atlas-Seaboard

Paramount Pictures and Ghost Rider producer Steven Paul have purchased the film rights to the entire character library of Atlas-Seaboard, a fledgling 1970s comic book publisher with ties to the early days of Timely Comics (better known now as that underground upstart, Marvel) whose longest-running title lasted only four issues. According to THR, Akiva Goldsman will oversee a “nine-strong” writer’s room to develop an entire cinematic universe focusing on characters such as Tiger-Man, Sgt. Stryker’s Death Squad, Devilina, Morlock 2001, Wulf the Barbarian, Ironjaw, and more.

Annabelle Comes Home

A new Annabelle Comes Home poster (courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting) gets a bit Pokémon. Gotta possess ‘em all!

Child’s Play

A behind-the-scenes featurette reveals the new Chucky’s animatronic endoskeleton.

Vivarium

Bloody-Disgusting has an exclusive clip from Vivarium, the sci-fi thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots about a young couple searching for an affordable starter home.





The Secret Life of Pets 2

Illumination has also released a final trailer for the sequel to their 2016 sleeper hit, The Secret Life of Pets.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW revealed new details about the upcoming cataclysmic crossover at its Upfronts presentation yesterday. The five-part event will span The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and of course the concluding Arrow, with three episodes airing in December this year and two in early 2020, according to TV Line, who also has an ominous quote from CW president Mark Pedowitz:



I can’t tell you if it’ll follow the comic book version, but it’ll take some big swings. It is Crisis on Infinite Earths, and if you know the history, things collapse.

Nancy Drew

Riley Smith has joined the cast of Nancy Drew as “the handsome and affluent” Ryan Hudson, “whose trophy wife is the [first season’s] murder victim. While he has been ruled out as a suspect by the police, Nancy’s not so sure.” [Deadline]

The Tick

Sad news—Amazon has canceled The Tick after two seasons according to creator Ben Edlund on Twitter.

But! Not so sad news! Arthur Everest himself, actor Griff Newman, says the show is currently actively working to find a new home elsewhere. Antennae crossed, and all that.

Soul Mate

AMC has ordered six episodes of a new sci-fi anthology series in which it’s become “scientifically possible to find your soul mate.” Described in an official press release as AMC’S “first foray into non-serialized story-telling” each episode will tell its own unique story with a brand-new cast. [KSiteTV]

Pledge/Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons

Meanwhile, Deadline reports CW Seed has commissioned a live-action horror comedy set in a haunted sorority and an animated series starring the ever-popular Slade “Deathstroke” Wilson.

Disenchantment

The second season of . will debut on Netflix Friday, September 20.

Roswell, New Mexico

Spoiler TV has the official synopsis for the second season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Once again, an Ortecho sister with a sharp tongue and a chip on her shoulder is back in Roswell after ten years gone… and she’s about to discover she’s been serving mint chip milkshakes to intergalactic aliens all her life. In the final moments of season one, Max Evans (Nathan Dean Parsons) used his alien powers to resurrect Rosa (Amber Midthunder) a decade after her murder… not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In season two, Liz (Jeanine Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019. In their grief, Isobel (Lily Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Michael Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air… and the apparent “alien abduction” brings new small-town secrets to light. ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO is from Amblin Entertainment, My So-Called Company, and Bender Brown Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Carina Adly MacKenzie (“The Originals”), Christopher Hollier (“Once Upon A Time”), Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), Darryll Frank and Justin Falvey (“The Americans”), Lawrence Bender (“Pulp Fiction”) and Kevin Kelly Brown (“Roswell”).

Katy Keene

The CW has also released a new trailer for their musical Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene.

iZombie



Finally, Liv eats the brains of an app developed in the trailer for next week’s episode of iZombie, “Dot Zom.”

