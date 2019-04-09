Image: Disney

Disney+ is adding another marquee title to its growing list of streaming content. Star Wars has The Mandalorian. Marvel has shows for Loki and other characters in the works. And now, one of Disney’s other huge properties, Pixar, will have its own series, set in the world of Monsters Inc.

Ahead of a Disney investor event that will herald more programming announcements on Thursday, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed the first details of Monsters at Work, a new show coming to Disney+ in 2020. It’s set six months after the original Monsters, Inc. and follows a monster named Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), described as “ an eager and talented mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team who dreams of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Mike and Sulley.”

So, of course, that means Mike and Sulley are back—and appropriately, John Goodman and Billy Crystal will be reprising those roles. The same goes for John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson, who’ll return to voice the Yeti, Celia, and Roz respectively. There will also be lots of newcomers, including Tylor’s best friend Val Little (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran), the new boss Fritz (voiced by Henry Winkler), fellow plumbers Smitty and Needleman (voiced by Stephen Stanton), and Tylor’s mom Millie (voiced by Aisha Tyler), among others.

When the news of Disney+ first broke, there was a brief mention that something involving Monsters, Inc. would be coming. So this news isn’t entirely unexpected. Until this point though, almost everyone we’d asked about it had been in the dark or tight-lipped. With the investors’ meeting to reveal more about the streaming service coming later this week, though, you can bet we’ll learn even more about this show and others very soon.

Disney+ is expected to launch later this year.

