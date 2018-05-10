Photo: Fox

Deadpool 2 began screening for press today, and everyone who’s seen it wants to talk about one thing: the post-credits scene.

Beyond that, it sounds like the movie is still funny and relentless, just as you’d expect (also, violent and gleefully offensive). But in classic Deadpool fashion, it feels oddly appropriate that the most notable thing about the movie is the tag scene at the end.

Here are just a few reactions from people who’ve seen Deadpool 2.

We’ll add more reaction as they come in and have a full review Monday, May 14. Deadpool 2 is out Friday, May 18.