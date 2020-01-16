The First Clip From Star Trek: Picard Stars a Very Good Boy

Who’s a good ex-Starfleet admiral? Yes you are, Jean-Luc, yes you are! Image : CBS

The dog’s fabulous too, to be fair.



Yes, Picard is just a week away from hitting CBS All Access, and after trailers and teasers, we’ve got our first look at an extended clip from the show, courtesy of TV Insider. Don’t expect too much, but perhaps that’s sort of the point: this clip, and Picard itself, aren’t all mysterious Borg ships and exploding Romulans. Sometimes all it is is a quiet vineyard in La Barre, France. And an old man and his dog.

Advertisement

Yes, it’s very cute, and appropriately very French. But it’s quite befitting of a show that has constantly told us going in that this is not the Jean-Luc we last saw during the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, but a man changed by so many tragedies and upsets in the years since. He’s not in command of a Starship, he’s not delivering grand speeches. He’s living. He’s content. He’s got friends and he’s got his new Number One (sorry, Will). He has a life, it’s just not in Starfleet right now.

That said, if you are looking for something a little less calm and a little more action-hero-y, CBS has also released a brand new promo that does indeed have stirring Jean-Luc speechery, mysterious Borg ships, and maybe even some potentially-explodable Romulans.

Star Trek: Picard beams into action on January 23.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.