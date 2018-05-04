Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Solo: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm)

Sure, presumably at this point in the movie Han and Chewie have been good friends for a while. But are they really “Han and Chewie,” the legendary intergalactic duo, until they’re sitting together at the helm of the Millennium Falcon? This first clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story shows us exactly when the magic moment occurred.



The new clip is pretty much an extension of a small moment from the last trailer, where Han discovers just how old his fuzzy compatriot actually is. But it’s important beyond that simply because it seemingly shows the first time Chewie and Han team up to pilot the Falcon—as Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) relinquishes the co-pilot seat in deference to the Wookiee’s age and experience.

Also, lovely touch to include the leitmotif from “The Asteroid Field” on The Empire Strikes Back’s soundtrack in this scene, too. Fitting, given all the asteroids Han is having to weave the Falcon through!

This may be the first full clip from the film, but it won’t be long until we get to see much more of it: after all, Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters in just a few weeks, on May 25.