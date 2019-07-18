Image: Universal

Yeah, yeah, we did this headline today already. But... you’re not prepared. Trust me, You are not prepared.



Universal just surprised us all with a first look at Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the seminal broadway musical Cats, featuring CG fur-covered actors as titular felines. It is, as you’ll see, a choice:

I should not have to state this if you have watched this trailer, but, my friends, this movie looks like an insane nightmare and I cannot believe it is real. Who thought this was a good choice? Who released this trailer? Why? How? When? I have so many questions that now claw at my very existence. Claw at it like a million, computer-enhanced cat people with their pixellated claws.

Cats boasts a bonkers cast to match its bonkers, well, everything, including Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Ray Winstone, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and more. Their fursonas will now haunt every moment of your existence, waking or otherwise.

Cats will scare the everliving crap out of you today, but also later this year.

