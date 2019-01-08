Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Boomerang

It’s been a hot second since anyone last heard of the Care Bears, but the magical squad of plush heroes is making their way back to television in an all-new animated series, Unlock the Magic, and the first trailer is here.

In Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, the original core team of Bears sets out on a journey outside the boundaries of Care-a-lot to meet and protect beings known as Whiffles who are responsible for planting seeds of caring that grow into the trees that fill the land with hope and joy. At every turn, though, the Bears are forced to face off against the Bad Crowd, and their leader Bluster, a race of evil beings fighting to keep things depressing and grimy. In other words, this is exactly what you’d expect from a Care Bears reboot.

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic begins streaming on Boomerang February 1.

