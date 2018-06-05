Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Paramount Pictures

The first trailer for the Bumblebee movie is finally here and against all odds, it actually looks rather charming for a Transformers film about a robot that can’t really speak.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to deduce that much of Bumblebee’s plot is likely to feel similar to the character’s general arc in Michael Bay’s first Transformers movie where he meets a human teen and quickly befriends them thanks to his quirky personality. This time around, Bee’s palling around with Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and hiding out somewhere in California where he soon comes to the attention of the government organization Sector 7.

Soon, Bee and Charlie are on the run from their lives and, because this is a Transformers movie, Starscream shows up the ruin everyone’s day, naturally.

What’s interesting is that Bumblebee seems like it might actually be something of a love story between its titular hero and his human companion, which would be...a first for the franchise, to say the least.

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21.