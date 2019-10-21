The First Big Cameo of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Has Been Revealed

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still a few hours away but one of its first secrets has already been revealed. A new clip teasing the trailer’s debut has leaked online and it includes an epic shot of spaceships unlike one we’ve ever seen in Star Wars. Among those beautiful spaceships? What we think is The Ghost.

Here’s the clip with the shot. Look on the right.

Now, that’s almost certainly the Ghost. Not a Force Ghost, THE Ghost. What’s the Ghost?

It’s the customized VCX-100 light freighter flown by Captain Hera Syndulla, which was kind of the Millennium Falcon of Star Wars Rebels. Later, it appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and, thanks to the epilogue of Rebels, we knew it survived until the timeline of the sequel trilogy. Now, it seems the Ghost, and probably even Hera herself, are standing with the Falcon in what we can only assume is the Resistance’s final stand against the First Order.

(And yes, we have to admit maybe it’s not THE Ghost. It could be just another version of that ship. But come on! It has to be, right?)

But that’s not all. Also spotted in this epic shot are Nebulons, Brah’atoks, U-Wings, Lucrehulks, MC75s, Nebulon Bs, Sphyrna-Classes (aka the Hammerhead Cruiser from Knights of the Old Republic), what looks like a Baleen-class heavy freighter (the ship Han Solo and Chewie have in The Force Awakens), a Defender Class Corvette, maybe even a YT-2400 light freighter, Lancer-class pursuit craft, a MG-100 StarFortress SF-17, a Vakbeor-class cargo frigate, a Free Virgillia-class Bunkerbuster, and many, many more. All of which are real things on Wookieepedia if you want to check.

We don’t want to say the shot is “spaceship porn” but, well, we just did.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20, and the trailer debuts tonight during halftime of Monday Night Football on ESPN.

