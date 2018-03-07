GIF Image: Star Wars Show (Disney)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits digital download March 13 and some clips have already been released online. The best one yet, by far, comes via The Star Wars Show today.

Disney and Lucasfilm revealed a full deleted scene of Finn calling out Captain Phasma for betraying the First Order by lowering the shields on Starkiller Base. It’s one of a few we spoke about the other day. Check it out.

“I really like the little moment of Phasma being caught and getting called out by John, and that little game of chess that they have,” writer-director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly about the scene. “But we needed a much more condensed version of that scene.”

It makes sense. That section of the movie is so fast and so intense, to slow it down for this long would have hurt the pacing. We get the same excitement from what’s in the movie now. The scene just so happens to also be incredibly cool.

The Last Jedi hits digital download March 13 and Blu-ray March 27.



[The Star Wars Show]