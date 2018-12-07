Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Avengers: Endgame

We’ve had months to recover from Avengers: Infinity War’s cataclysmic outcome, as Thanos, gauntlet in hand, snapped the snap heard ‘round the world. Now, after what feels like eons of waiting, we have our first look at what the original icons of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plan on doing to avenge their fallen comrades.



They may have lost many of their allies during Infinity War, but Cap, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, and Hulk will have some familiar faces beside them in their plans to take down Thanos once and for all in Avengers: Endgame.

Like Hawkeye! Who was totally absent from Infinity War, but finally shows up here. And newcomer Captain Marvel, shortly after her cinematic debut, even if she’s sadly not in this teaser (to be fair, she did just get her own movie trailer). But as you can see in the teaser below, it’s not going to be an easy fight regardless of how many of Earth’s finest are left standing. The Avengers are split up and broken, and Thanos rests in triumph: but there’s still hope in one final battle for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Here’s the first look at the official poster, which confirms the release date.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019.

