Syfy is developing a truly insane take on The Banana Splits. Dune's impressive cast continues to expand. Could another Star Wars show be headed to Disney+? Batwoman finds Kate Kane's dad. Plus, new Captain Marvel footage, and what's to come on Star Trek: Discovery.



The Banana Splits

TV Line reports Syfy is developing a “meta horror thriller” based on The Banana Splits, Hanna-Barbera’s Saturday morning bubblegum pop band comprised of four animals named Fleegle, Drooper, Bingo, and Snorky. According to the site, the film concerns a boy named Harley who celebrates his birthday “by attending a taping of the Banana Splits TV show with his family. But things take an unexpected turn — and the body count quickly rises. Can Harley, his mom and their new pals safely escape?”

Dani Kind (Wynonna Earp) will star as Harley’s mother, Beth, while Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) will play Rebecca, a producer on The Banana Splits show.

Dune

Deadline reports David Dastmalchian has joined the cast of Dune as Piter De Vries, “a twisted Mentat, a human trained to perform mental functions rivaling computers.”

Luck

THR reports Emma Thompson has exited the voice cast of Skydance’s upcoming animated film, Luck, following the company’s recent hire of John Lasseter.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted Face the Music begins production this month, according to both Production Weekly and the film’s official Twitter page.

Star Wars: Episode IX



According to Star Wars News Net, the first trailer for Episode IX arrives this April, and will be attached to all prints of Avengers: Endgame.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

Dwayne Johnson runs lines with Danny DeVito in a new behind-the-scenes photo.

Hellboy

Bloody-Disgusting has the latest photo of David Harbour and Daniel Dae Kim in action.

Aladdin

Aladdin meets Jasmine in a new photo from Empire.

Captain Marvel

The latest TV spot sees Captain Marvel facing down Skrulls and wearing a Nine Inch Nails t-shirt. As one does.





Jessica Jones

Creator Melissa Rosenberg appears to have confirmed David Tennant will once again reprise his role as Kilgrave in the third and final season of Jessica Jones.

Batwoman

TV Line reports Dougray Scott has joined the cast of the CW’s

as Kate Kane’s father, Jacob Kane. The outlet describes the character as “a former military colonel who commands Gotham’s private security firm, The Crows,” and “has made it his mission to protect his city better than the Dark Knight ever could. But it’s only a matter of time before his unwavering disdain for vigilantes puts him at odds with Gotham’s new caped crusader…who also happens to be his own daughter (played by Ruby Rose).”

Evil

Luke Cage’s Mike Colter will play priest-to-be, David DaCosta, in Robert and Michelle King’s upcoming supernatural drama series, Evil. Presumably, Colter will play “the believer” opposite Katja Herbers’ skeptic. [TV Line]

The Terror

C. Thomas Howell has joined the second season of The Terror as Retired Major Hallowell Bowen, “an official with the War Relocation Authority whose presence looms over the Japanese-American characters in the story.” [Deadline]

Green Eggs and Ham: The Series

Netflix has also revealed the frankly astonishing voice cast of their forthcoming Green Eggs and Ham animated series, which includes Michael Douglas as the book’s reluctant eater, Guy-I-Am, and Diane Keaton as a character named Michellee. The series supporting cast includes Eddie Izzard as an “evil overlord” named Snerz, Jeffrey Wright and Jillian Bell as a pair of villains named McWinkle and Gluntz, Adam Devine as protagonist Sam-I-Am and Keegan Michael Key as the story’s narrator. Additionally, John Turturro will voice a goat, Tracey Morgan a fox, and Daveed Diggs a mouse.

Nightflyers

Syfy has canceled Nightflyers after just one season. [Spoiler TV]

The Man in the High Castle

Speaking with Deadline, Executive Producer Isa Dick Hackett revealed season four will also be The Man in the High Castle’s last, adding, “I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them.”

Obi-Wan: The Series

Making Star Wars also has word that an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is the latest alleged Star Wars show in development at Disney+.

The Lost Boys

Collider’s Jeff Sneider reports the upcoming Lost Boys TV series plans to gender-swap the film’s Frog Brothers into the Frog Sisters.

Attack on Titan

A new trailer reveals the second half of season three debuts April 28.

Deadly Class

Madame Gao interrogates Maria in a clip from tonight’s episode of Deadly Class, “Stigmata Maryr.”

Star Trek: Discovery

Saru renounces his people’s faith in the trailer for this week’s episode, “The Sounds of Thunder.”

Into the Dark

Finally, a celebrity chef goes up against dryads in the trailer for Into the Dark’s Arbor Day episode, “Treehouse.”

