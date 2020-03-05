The Final Scoob Trailer Opens Up the Hanna-Barbera Crossover

The Blue Falcon, uh, dabbing. Image : Warner Bros

The first trailer for Scooby-Doo reboot Scoob showed us the adorable origins of the mystery-solving gang of meddling kids. The new trailer gives us a peek at the other classic Hanna-Barbera characters that’ll play a big part in the story: superhero Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) and Dynomutt, Dog Wonder (Ken Jeong).



Obviously, Scoob—which features the voices of Will Forte, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs, and O.G. Scooby-Doo/animation legend Frank Welker—is aimed at a younger audience, even as the trailer takes pains to point out that it’s not just another story about a guy in a rubber mask.

But the jokes about Netflix passwords—and the movie’s status as the latest in a long line of Scooby-Doo/Dynomutt crossovers, going back to the mid-1970s—seem designed to broaden the movie’s appeal for parents and nostalgia junkies.

Also, we said it before, but puppy Scooby-Doo meeting pint-sized Shaggy (and instantly bonding over snacks) is almost too cute for words. Scoob, which is somehow the very first feature-length theatrical animated Scooby-Doo movie, is out May 14.

