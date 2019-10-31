The Final Jumanji: The Next Level Trailer Is a Body-Swapping, Simian-Kicking Smörgåsbord

Come for a valley girl horse, stay for Karen Gillan kicking ass...and also primates?

Sony just dropped the final trailer for the next Jumanji sequel, and it’s got more action, more mania, and more Danny Devito and Danny Glover pretending to be Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Or, well, I guess technically the other way around within the confines of The Next Level’s video game action-adventure world.

Advertisement

The context this time around is that Bethany (Madison Iseman) and Spencer (Alex Wolff) from the first film have seemingly gone missing back in the world of Jumanji, prompting Anthony (Ser’Darius Blain) and Martha (Morgan Turner) to venture back in too in the hopes of finding them. Problem is, they’ve been swapped from the avatars they used the first time around... and they’re not alone, as Spencer’s grandfather Eddie (DeVito) and his retiree friend Milo (Glover) have been wrangled in too.

There’s a lot going on, but it’s what you’d expect out of a sequel to the surprise hit of Welcome to the Jungle that is literally called The Next Level. More setpieces, more action, more zaniness. It’s just...well, more stuff.

Whether or not that more of a not-too-shabby thing can replicate the original’s success at the box office remains to be seen, however. We’ll find out when Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters December 13.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom