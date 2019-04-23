Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Warner Bros.

He’s right here, actually. Doing atomic breath attacks and skree-onking like all good Godzillas do. And it looks goddamn fantastic.

Warner Bros. just dropped the final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and while it doesn’t particularly tell us much more about the premise that we didn’t already know—17 monstrous titans have emerged all over the world causing chaos and mayhem, and only Godzilla can bring the worst under control as humanity’s defender—but... oh, but. It does feature some truly glorious kaiju action.

And one ‘Oh my God... (zilla)’ gag.

I can’t tell what hit me more, the 1-2-3 “punch” of Ghidorah biting down onto Godzilla punctuated by the soundtrack’s pounding drumbeat, Godzilla smashing into earth like a bloody meteor, or that glorious atomic blast shot the trailer ends on. Or, you know, all of it. It looks so beautiful.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters smashes into theaters May 31.

