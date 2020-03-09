The Final Black Widow Trailer Shows Us What Natasha Romanoff Is Fighting for

This guy looks like he’s got a task. Image : Marvel

And you better not get in her...or her family’s way.

Marvel just dropped the final trailer for Black Widow. It reveals a bunch of new action scenes as well as the main objective for Scarlett Johannson’s Natasha. The main logline says she’ll confront “the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

The film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle. Despite growing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Disney has said it is sticking firm with the Black Widow release date of May 1.

