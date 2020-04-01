We come from the future
We come from the future
Television Animation

Rick and Morty's New Season 4 Trailer Reveals the Next Episodes Are Going to Be Wild as Hell

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Rick and Morty
Rick and MortyJustin RoilandCartoon NetworkAnimationAdult SwimChris ParnellSarah Chalke
Rick and Morty showing off their swanky new duds.
Rick and Morty showing off their swanky new duds.
Image: Cartoon Network˜

Though Rick and Morty’s been on a bit of a hiatus as of late, the Samurai & Shogun short film made it obvious that the creative team behind the series has been hard at work getting the remaining episodes of the fourth season just right before rolling into production on the dozens more episodes Adult Swim’s already put an order in for. The new trailer for season four’s final episodes suggests that the wait might just have been worth it.

At this point in Morty’s life, he’s developed a more-than-healthy sense of apprehension about venturing off with Rick to get entangled in whatever messed up interdimensional shenanigans the old man’s working on. Morty knows he’d be much better off just minding his business chilling at home far away from flesh-eating aliens and the like, but when Rick shows up with some fancy tech that gives the both of them Gundam-style armor, it hard for the teenager not to say “fuck it,” and just go with the flow of things, potential death be damned.

The new trailer doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but it’s chock full of some excellent set pieces including, but not limited to, an epic lightsaber battle. Check it out.

Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim on May 3.

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

