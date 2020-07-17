The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Premiere Is Being Pushed Back

Sam Wilson taking the shield. Image : Marvel Studios

Like virtually every single other industry in the country, Hollywood was devastated by the novel coronavirus as the pandemic forced productions to shut down in order to prevent the virus’ spread. One of the major consequences of the pandemic has been the mass delaying of a number of projects meant to launch this summer like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Following in The New Mutants, Tenet, and Black Widow’s footsteps, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will no longer hit its targeted August release date, according to Entertainment Weekly. Production on the show came to a halt back in March while the cast and crew were shooting on location in Prague.

It’s unclear just how much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series was actually shot before the abrupt stoppage; currently, there’s no word as to when things might start back up given that the pandemic is still ongoing—and getting particularly bad in certain parts of the U.S.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s delay could also point to Disney+’s other MCU shows like WandaVision and Loki being pushed back in turn if the studio intended for them to be released in a specific order for narrative reasons. You may recall Disney previously shifted all of its film release dates in order.

With (digital) comic convention season upon is, there’s a chance Marvel and Disney might say something regarding their slate in the near future even though the studio won’t have a presence at this year’s SDCC. For the time being, though, all anyone can do is wait and see what happens. We’ll bring you more as we know it.

