The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Wins the Super Bowl

Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
I don’t know from sports, but I know my supes, and as far as I’m concerned, the Super Bowl was between the New York City Falcons and the Brooklyn Bucky-neers. They both won and so did we.
In a new spot aired during the Super Bowl, we got a new look at the upcoming Disney+ show starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and co-starring Daniel Brühl, Wyatt Russell, and Emily VanCamp (hopefully this show will do Sharon Carter at least mildly less dirty than the movies—Peggy’s niece deserves better).
Advertisement
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier drops, at last, on Disney+ March 19.
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
G/O Media may get a commission
DISCUSSION
Still looks like what I wanted Captain America 3 to be, so I’m here for it. Trailer song was a bit meh, and they keep doing Bucky dirty, but I’m excited.
Interesting that they still keep teasing at US Agent but haven’t shown him in full.