The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Set Pictures Give Us Our First Look at U.S. Agent

John Walker is on the hunt. Image : Daniel Acuña ( Marvel Comics )

J.J. Abrams’ production company could have big plans for the Justice League Dark. No, Hugo Weaving will not be back for Matrix 4. The Expanse is beefing up its main cast for the next season. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow, Altered Carbon returns for round two , and get a glimpse of the final end for Arrow. Spoilers now!



Justice League Dark

According to Deadline, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production house is currently developing “both film and TV ideas” based on DC’s Justice League Dark— the occult branch of the JLU which includes characters like John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Madame Xanadau, Deadman, Shade the Changing Man, Man-Bat, Black Orchid, Dr. Fate and Detective Chimp.

The Matrix 4

Due to scheduling conflicts, Hugo Weaving will not reprise his role as Agent Smith in the latest Matrix movie.

It’s unfortunate but actually, I had this offer [for The Visit] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening but I didn’t have dates. I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to work out that the dates would work — I held off on accepting [a role in The Visit during that time]. I was in touch with [director] Lana Wachowski, but in the end, she decided that the dates weren’t going to work. So we’d sorted the dates and then she sort of changed her mind. They’re pushing on ahead without me.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Comic Book reports Michelle Yeoh is currently in talks to play an undisclosed character in Shang-Chi unrelated to her Guardians of the Galaxy character, Aleta Ogord.

No Time to Die

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Barbara Broccoli confirmed James Bond’s relationship with Madeleine Swann is on the rocks following the events of Spectre.

He decided to go off with her and try to have a normal life. Which, of course, we completely blow a hole through at the beginning of this one. He starts off on a romantic journey with Madeleine and then believes that he’s been betrayed by her.

Mortal Kombat

In incredibly vague news, director Todd Farmer believes the first Mortal Kombat trailer will see release sometime this summer.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The latest Birds of Prey TV spot includes a brief glimpse of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a comics-inspired Huntress mask.

Gretel & Hansel

A suspicious Gretel watches as her younger brother is abducted by Alice Krige in a new clip from Gretel & Hansel.

Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution



We also have a new trailer for the (entirely unnecessary) CG remake of the first Pokemon movie, which will come to Netflix at the end of the month.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Set photos from Page Six have our first look at Lodge 49's Wyatt Russell as John Walker, the new, government-funded Captain America eventually known as U.S. Agent.

The Expanse



Deadline reports Keon Alexander, Nadine Nicole, and Jasai Chase Owens have been promoted to series regular for the fifth season of The Expanse.

I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix’s adaptation of the Charles Forsman graphic novel starring It’s Sophia Lillis premieres February 26. [TV Line]

Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty briefly disassociates from its nihilistic worldview to sell Pringles potato chips in this sneak peek at a commercial set to air during the Super Bowl.

Utopia Falls

Spoiler TV has synopses for all ten episodes of Hulu’s post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series, Utopia Falls. Click through to have a look.

Arrow

Arrow concludes in the trailer for next week’s series finale, “Fadeout. ”

Legends of Tomorrow

On a lighter note, the Legends mix it up with Bugsy Siegel in the trailer for “Miss Her, Kiss Her, Lover Her” airing February 4.

Altered Carbon

Finally, a new teaser reveals Altered Carbon’s second season premieres on February 27 on Netflix.

