A ton of pictures from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion put Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant in the spotlight. Kyle Gallner hopes Scream 5 can capture the spirit of the original. Pennyworth recruits a familiar face from Arrow. Plus, Mike McMahan teases Star Trek: Lower Decks’ second season, and what’s to come on Lovecraft Country’s finale. Spoilers, assemble!



Jurassic World: Dominion

New set photos from Jurassic World: Dominion include a kiss between Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant. Head over to Jurassic Vault to have a look.

Scream 5

During a recent interview with Collider, Kyle Gallner boasted Scream 5 possesses the same “kind of magic” as the first film.

And I’m the first one to be like, ‘Eh, ya know …’ No, no, no. What I found really, really cool about the script is there’s a lot of that kind of magic that the first one had, which is really cool. I think the people who love the original are gonna really dig this. I have a lot of faith in Tyler because I love Ready or Not and I’ve known Tyler for many years, and I know it’s gonna be good, so I’m excited.

Pennyworth

Jessica de Gouw—who briefly played Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress on Arrow—has joined the cast of Pennyworth as Melanie Troy, “a military orphan who became a woman of the world far too young. She married a dominating older man, but with her wry intelligence and a sardonic sense of humor, she’s no submissive and gives as good as she gets. Introduced to Alfie as the wife of his former SAS Captain, the two kindred spirits have an immediate connection.” [KSiteTV]

The Magic Order

Netflix is no longer moving forward with its planned adaptation of Mark Millar’s The Magic Order. However, Deadline reports “Netflix brass continue to be high on The Magic Order IP” and hopes to revisit it “as a TV series in the future.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A new set photo that hit instagram last night—and has now promptly vanished— suggests Falcon and the Winter Soldier may be forced to team-up with Baron Zemo at some point in their new series.

Stargirl

Geoff Johns discussed the coming of Eclipso storyline during a recent panel at New York Comic Con.

We’re just starting to cast him, so we’re looking for that, and I’ve got these wonderful designs from [costume designer] L.J. Shannon on what he’s going to look like. But it’s such a different, darker, scarier threat, because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she’s got the Black Diamond, and we’re obviously going to explore that, but the thing inside is, this entity that’s trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity’s own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity.

Pandora

Jax searches for a lost alien race in the synopsis for “Beyond Here Lies Nothin’,” the October 25 episode of Pandora.

NIGHTMARES COME TRUE - Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the Universe, but on the way, find themselves plagued by disturbing nightmares that arise out of each individual’s personal traumas and most personal fears. Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Noah Huntley, Tina Casciani, Akshay Kumar, Nicole Mavromatis, and Vikash Bhai also star. Brea Grant directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Susan Estelle Jansen (#204). Original airdate 10/25/2020.

The Outpost

Tobin reunites with a past love in the synopsis for “A Key to Paradise,” the October 29 episode of The Outpost.

CHOICES - As Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers, Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) recruits Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) for her cause. Reunited with a past love, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) faces a difficult choice. Lastly, Zed’s (Reece Ritchie) loyalty is tested. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia and Georgia May Foote also star. The episode was written by Jonathan Glassner and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A04). Original airdate 10/29/2020.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Showrunner Mike McMahan tells us what to expect when Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for a second season.

A Discovery of Witches



A Discovery of Witches returns January 2021 according to a new trailer.

Lovecraft Country

Lovecraft Country comes “Full Circle” with the trailer for next week’s season finale.

Fear the Walking Dead

Marcus bullies Strand and Alicia in a clip from next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Supernatural

Finally, Castiel and Jack investigate a mysterious group of church parishioners in the trailer for “Gimme Shelter,” this week’s episode of Supernatural.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.