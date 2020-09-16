We come from the future
The Expanse's 9th and Final Book Is Titled Leviathan Falls

Cheryl Eddy
Illustration for article titled iThe Expanse/is 9th and Final Book Is Titledi Leviathan Falls/i
Screenshot: Crowdcast

We’ve known for some time that the Expanse book series (written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, known together as James S.A. Corey) would probably be coming to an end with its ninth entry. What we haven’t known is the title of that book, or when to expect it—until today.

This afternoon during a virtual fan announcement, the authors revealed the title of the ninth book—Leviathan Falls, a callback to 2011's first Expanse book, Leviathan Wakes—along with its suitably explosive cover. As yet, there’s no specific release date, but the authors made it clear it would arrive in 2021, and that this is indeed the last novel in the series. (As for whether they’d ever penning prequels, they said “Not a chance.”)

Abraham and Franck did say there will be one more Expanse novella coming out after Leviathan Falls, as well as a much-anticipated collection of all the series’ novellas and short stories, with the exception of the short story that’s exclusively part of the Expanse RPG.

The most recent Expanse book, Tiamat’s Wrath, came out in March 2019. The Expanse books, of course, form the basis for the hugely popular Amazon TV series, which has experienced some recent behind-the-scenes controversy but will have a fifth season arriving on the streamer one of these days.

Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

alirisexile
A Lantern of Hope

It’s always nice when authors finish the series they start.