The Expanse Studio Is Investigating Cas Anvar for Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cas Anvar as Alex in The Expanse. Image : Amazon Studios

Alcon Entertainment, the studio behind The Expanse, has started an investigation into actor Cas Anvar after multiple reports of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior surfaced online last week. Anvar, who has denied the allegations, said he plans to cooperate.

Advertisement

The allegations against Anvar started circulating on Twitter and Reddit last week, eventually growing into dozens of accounts. The claims include multiple instances of alleged sexual assault, including at a comic convention, and “pushy sexual messages” sent to a costar of his on Nobility. While many of the statements include a connection of fans interacting with Anvar because he provided the voice of Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, Cailin Munroe, a former VFX coordinator and producer on The Expanse, has responded to others coming forward on social media.

Advertisement

Though Munroe did not name An var in her own statement, she wrote: “Hearing all of the stories coming out about a former ‘coworker’ of mine is disheartening and upsetting but unfortunately not surprising to me. He had done the same thing to a close friend of mine. It’s horrific to see that it’s a consistent pattern of behavior. I hope all my other former coworkers will come forward and denounce his actions. Preying on underage girls, and women, who were fans and excited to be part of a community. There is no room for this behavior in the world any longer and we will not be silent. I believe his victims.”

In a statement (as reported by Deadline) released this Monday, Anvar denied the allegations and said he’s cooperating with investigators. “I welcome the independent investigation, respect that the women who have come forward should be heard, and will make myself fully available to participate in the process as appropriate so that I may refute these very serious claims that strike at the core of what I value,” Anvar said.

Last Friday, The Expanse creators Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck released a statement (under their shared pseudonym of James S.A. Corey) that Alcon Entertainment has opened an inquiry into a series of misconduct allegations against Anvar, who plays Alex Kamal on the Amazon Studios (previously Syfy) sci-fi series. They also expressed support for the women who have been speaking out.

“Latest news from our studio. They are taking the recent allegations very seriously, and have hired an independent third party investigator. Everyone is fully committed to the truth here. But they need a little time to do their work. Updates as I have them,” it reads. “And, if I may, a wholehearted thank you to those who were brave enough to bring this to us. We hear you. This will get the attention and action such serious allegations deserve. I’m staking my reputation on it.”



Advertisement

Several actors and behind-the-scenes folks from the series—including Shohreh Aghdashloo, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, and showrunner Naren Shankar—have also weighed in. Shankar wrote, “I rarely post. But to all the fans of #TheExpanse who have taken what our show stands for into their hearts, I want you to know: We are all dedicated to finding the truth and making sure what’s right is done. Some things can’t be said often enough.”

Advertisement

Actor and producer Steven Strait also confirmed in a statement that a third-party firm has been brought in to investigate. “I just wanted to reach out to let you know that we hear you. An independent, third party firm has been engaged by our studio, Alcon, to investigate. These very serious allegations are being treated with the utmost respect and gravity they deserve,” Strait said.

The Expanse has already been renewed for season five, though it’s unclear when that will be released and whether the allegations against Anvar will impact the series moving forward.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.