Hey, but the fourth season hasn’t even premiered yet!

Announced at today’s Television Critics Association event, The Expanse, which was revived for a fourth season by Amazon after it was cancelled on Syfy, is being renewed for yet another season. As Variety reports, the show’s renewal comes ahead of the fourth season premiere, and seems to be inspired by the show’s general excellence and just how much everyone loves it.



Based on a book series written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, The Expanse tells the story of the crew of the Rocinate in a space-faring future for humanity full of territory conflicts, exploration, and unexpected dangers. Season four will send the heroes beyond the Ring Gate, exploring a bounty of thousands of Earth-like worlds that will create a series of escalating colonial conflicts between the Earther, Martian, and Belter nations.



Oh, and here’s a sizzle reel via Amazon for the next batch of episodes.



The fourth season of the show premieres on Amazon Prime on December 13th, and it won’t be the last.



